Twitter Reacts: Kenyan President Linked to Pandora Papers

By
Luis Monzon
-
Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya, and his family including former First Lady Ngina Kenyatta, have been implicated in the Pandora Papers leak. Image sourced from Reuters.

The Pandora Papers – nearly 3TBs worth of data containing over 11.9-million records have implicated Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya, and members of his family, including his mother ‘Mama’ Ngina Kenyatta, brother Muhoho Kenyatta, sisters, and others, in allegedly shielding their wealth from public scrutiny in tax havens across Panama and the British Virgin Islands.

The family, who have dominated Kenya’s government since Uhuru’s father Jomo Kenyatta became Kenya’s first president since independence in 1964, have reportedly been hiding assets worth more than $30-million according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, who compiled the records from 14 law firms and other service providers from ‘tax haven’ countries around the world from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore and others.

These particular records, which were released initially by a Panamanian law firm, apparently show that the Kenyattas owned at least seven such ‘tax haven’ entities, two registered anonymously in Panama and five in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

It is not yet known if Kenyatta had declared any of the off-shore companies apparently linked to his family to Kenya’s Ministry of Finance (as required by law) but the news has set Kenya’s social media ablaze.

#PandoraPapers is currently the number 1 trend on Kenya’s Twitter, followed by “Client 13173″, the number under which the Kenyattas have reportedly been listed by Union Bancaire Privée, one of the largest private banks in Switzerland which advises some of the world’s wealthiest people on how to manage their money.

Kenyan users on Twitter have been lashing out against the president, with some highlighting perceived disparities between Kenyatta’s wealth and the living conditions of many Kenyans are forced to live in:

Others have touched on Kenyatta’s apparent dealings with the Panamanian foundations, referring to him as “Client 13173.”

Kenyan media has also come into the crossfire, with users citing how many of the country’s news-producers have been mum on Kenyatta’s alleged connection to the Pandora Papers.

According to Nation, President Kenyatta has responded to comments about the leak, saying that “The Pandora Papers and subsequent follow up audits will lift that veil of secrecy and darkness for those who can not explain their assets or wealth.”

Kenyatta has said that he will fully respond to allegations when he returns from an official visit to the Americas.

By Luis Monzon
Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter
Follow IT News Africa on Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR