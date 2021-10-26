SABC to Air Sports Content from the Whole of Africa “For the First Time”

APO Group, a leading Pan-African communications consultancy has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), providing the public broadcaster with sports content from the whole of Africa and bringing sporting stories from the rest of the continent to South African audiences – much of it for the first time.

SABC is South Africa’s national broadcaster and has been the home of quality sport in the country for many years. It broadcasts across 19 radio stations (AM/FM) and six television channels and is one of South Africa’s largest state-owned enterprises.

“This partnership will provide us with new broadcast-quality content that brings more diversity to our coverage than ever before. It is a chance to show our audiences what is happening beyond our borders, and that is really exciting,” said Gary Rathbone, Head of Sports for SABC.

All video footage and soundbites produced or distributed by APO Group and related to sport in Africa will be made available to SABC free of charge and for unrestricted news use. APO Group will also provide SABC with access to key stakeholders from sporting organizations in Africa and their associated world governing bodies for interviews and other media opportunities.

APO Group produces and distributes broadcast-quality content for some of the most prominent sporting organizations active in Africa, including FIFA, The NBA, The Basketball Africa League (BAL), World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa, Olympique de Marseille, and Africa’s first-ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Tour team, Team Qhubeka.

“South African audiences are incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about sport,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

“They have seen their team reach the pinnacle of world rugby, and achieve many other successes at a national level. Now, SABC and APO Group in tandem can bring them the best sporting action the other 53 African countries have to offer.”

