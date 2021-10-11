Liquid Launches Online Legal Tech Courses – Here’s How to Apply

Liquid Labs, the innovation and partnerships arm of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a leading pan-African technology group, is launching three new online courses on legal technology, targeted at supporting career development amongst students, budding entrepreneurs, and lawyers

The courses are the result of a partnership between Liquid and Africa Legal, an organisation that connects legal professionals across the African continent.

“New technologies are challenging the way Africans do things in their everyday lives,” says Ben Roberts, Group CTIO at Liquid.

“We’ve partnered with Africa Legal on these courses to better equip lawyers through technology, and support technologists to engage with the law. Our aim is to empower and encourage professionals and students in both sectors and to help them leverage these opportunities.”

Liquid Labs is offering the following courses:

Leveraging of Legal Technology to Grow Your Firm – This course encourages students to conduct their business in a way that leverages the inherent benefits of legal technology

– This course encourages students to conduct their business in a way that leverages the inherent benefits of legal technology Change Management for Lawyers – This course provides the learner with critical change management perspectives relevant to any area of development within their business.

– This course provides the learner with critical change management perspectives relevant to any area of development within their business. Fundamentals of Business Law for Entrepreneurs – This course is designed for emerging entrepreneurs. It provides the platform of legal knowledge required to begin to grow a business from initial start-up to becoming investment ready and will share some insight into what to look for when partnering with a law firm that will be a valuable ally in growing your business

Scott Cowan, CEO of Africa Legal, said he was delighted by the partnership which was in line with the platform’s vision of building networks, reinforcing pan-African relationships in the legal community, and building capacity.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting journey and we look forward to offering so much more to our Africa Legal community by way of news, job opportunities, and education,” he added.

These courses from Liquid Labs and Africa Legal are aimed to deliver practical knowledge and understanding that will focus on developing critical-thinking skills for students by presenting real-life scenarios, conflicts, and solutions in order for them to master the lawyer-based thinking approach in life and their professional paths ahead.

The courses will launch on 4 November 2021 – interested readers can now pre-register here.

