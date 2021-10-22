God of War 2018 is Coming to PC: Here Are All The Improvements

In a strange twist for Sony, God of War – a series exclusive to the PlayStation gaming consoles for the last 16 years – is coming to Windows PC via Steam.

“We’re thrilled to announce that God of War (2018) will be coming to PC on 14 January 2022,” writes Grace Orlady, Sr. Community Manager, Santa Monica Studios, the game’s developer, on the official PlayStation blog. According to PlayStation, as of 21 August 2021 God of War has sold nearly 20-million copies on PlayStation 4.

“Our primary goal when bringing God of War to PC was to highlight the exceptional content the team created and leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game,” Orlady writes.

Improvements over PS4 version

Orlady says that fans of the series will now be able to enjoy the game with the option of “true 4K resolution” on supported devices and the added benefit of unlocked framerate, features unsupported by the PS4 but available to high-end PCs.

God of War (2018) is coming to PC! 🛶 Unlocked frame rate

🛶 Graphic and performance improvements

🛶 Ultra-widescreen support [21:9]

🛶 and more! Check out the full blog for more info: https://t.co/0VcLpauXOl #GodOfWarPC pic.twitter.com/W7RLU1Y6GJ — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 20, 2021

They continue to say that the PC port of God of War “includes a wide range of graphical presets and options so you can fine-tune your visual experience based on your setup. From higher resolution shadows and improved screen space reflections to enhancements to the ambient occlusion pipeline with GTAO and SSDO.”

God of War on PC will also feature full integration with NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) through RTX, which means that users won’t have to sacrifice high graphics for high performance.

Santa Monica is also offering 21:9 ultra-widescreen support.

The purchase of God of War on PC will also contain the following digital content exclusive to PC:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter