Kenyans Can Now Get Paid for Doing Simple Tasks on This Google App

Google has announced the launch of TaskMate in Kenya – a crowdsourcing app that allows people to use smartphones to do tasks and get paid. The app taps the growing gig economy and is finally ready to be launched in beta in the East African country after being tested in Kenya for over a year.

The TaskMate app is designed to allow anyone to take up the various tasks listed and earn money for completing them. The listed tasks are all online-based and are “simple,” meaning they don’t require too many resources to complete. The tasks in the app are listed as either “sitting” or “field” tasks.

According to GadgetsAfrica, examples of tasks include being requested to answer a series of survey questions or to translate some text into your local language or transcribe audio into text. Google describes TaskMate as an app “that provides access to a variety of simple tasks posted by businesses around the world.”

The beta launch of TaskMate was announced at the Google for Kenya event live-streamed on Tuesday, where Agnes Gathaiya, Country Director for Google East Africa said, “TaskMate beta launch in Kenya marks the latest milestone in our journey. I’m excited to see how TaskMate can benefit people & businesses here, and how we can make the app even better for our users.”

Amounts paid for completing simple tasks is dependant on the type of task a user can choose to complete, with payments listed beneath tasks.

TaskMate product manager, Mike Knapp, says that currently, “[TaskMate is] looking for businesses and startups to come and experiment with us on the platform, to see how this can help them solve the difficult problems that they’re working on.”

To join the ongoing beta, Kenyan users will have to install the TaskMate app on the Google Play Store and tap the button to join the waitlist.

