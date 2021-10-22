Nutanix Appoints New VP of EMEA Marketing

Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, today announced the appointment of Yacine Kherbane to Vice President, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Marketing. The promotion is effective immediately and he will be based in Paris.

In his new role, Kherbane will manage a high-performing team across EMEA that has been integral to Nutanix’s success of driving a record pipeline, new business growth, and increased partner engagement.

“The hybrid multi-cloud era for enterprises is accelerating, making it an exciting time to be appointed to lead marketing activities in EMEA to help speed up business growth across the region,” commented Yacine Kherbane.

“I am looking forward to working closely with my talented team to devise and deploy a comprehensive marketing strategy that will drive customer adoption and migration, to underpin the next phase of growth.”

With 23 years of experience in IT, Yacine Kherbane is a recognised marketing leader who has also enjoyed a solid reputation internally since joining Nutanix more than seven years ago. He first joined Nutanix in September 2014 as Marketing Manager for Southern Europe & Middle East, Israel & Turkey.

“Yacine has established himself as an outstanding collaborator across the global marketing organisation. He is ideally qualified to further drive our momentum to help communicate Nutanix’s value in helping companies modernize their infrastructure and build out a hybrid multi-cloud environment. Yacine’s appointment is a testament to his commitment and accomplishments achieved to date within our organisation,” Ben Gibson, CMO, Nutanix.

