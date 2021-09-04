Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

This week, the rise of petrol prices in South Africa spurred our readers the most, followed by Microsoft’s announcement of Windows 11’s release date.

Other articles that connected with our readers included a ranking of the top 10 largest telecom companies in Africa, and an exploration of why 70% of digital transformation in businesses fail.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. 5 Reasons Why 70% of Digital Transformation Journeys Fail

Prior to the pandemic, digital transformation was likely a top goal for many companies, but for a handful, it was not.

Businesses seeking to flourish and remain relevant in a changing world have been forced to refocus their efforts and prioritise transformation.

Continue reading to discover why 70% of digital transformation journeys fail.

3. Top 10 Largest Telecom Companies in Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred digital transformation initiatives across Africa, but it has also affected the revenues of its largest telecommunication firms.

These telecoms represent an important technology in the continent, the technology that enables and facilitates communication. A vital innovation for developing economies.

From Globacom to MTN – continue reading to discover which company is Africa’s largest telecom.

2. Microsoft Announces Release Date for Windows 11

Microsoft has announced the launch date for its new Windows 11 operating system via the official Windows Twitter account and a post on the official Windows blog.

Windows 11 will officially be available from 5 October 2021, about a month earlier than the expected 11 November date.

1. Petrol Price Increases for South Africans on Wednesday

The price of both 93 and 95 unleaded and lead replacement petrol increased by 4 cents (ZAR) per litre in South Africa on Wednesday, according to an announcement made by the country’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

In contrast, diesel prices decreased by 15.22 cents per litre for 0.05% sulphur and 14.22 cents per litre for 0.005% sulphur. Paraffin’s price also dropped by 15 cents per litre.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter