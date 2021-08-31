Microsoft Announces Release Date for Windows 11

Microsoft has announced the launch date for its new Windows 11 operating system via the official Windows Twitter account and a post on the official Windows blog.

As perfect as 11.11 *would* be, we just couldn't wait any longer to make #Windows11 available. Get it October 5th, and read all about it now. — Windows (@Windows) August 31, 2021

Windows 11 will officially be available from 5 October 2021, about a month earlier than the expected 11 November date.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce Windows 11 will start to become available on October 5, 2021,” writes Windows Marketing general manager Aaron Woodman in a statement on the blog.

“On [5 October], the free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase. A new Windows experience, Windows 11 is designed to bring you closer to what you love.”

New Features in Windows 11

Windows 11 comes with a huge host of new features and improvements from Windows 10, from new visuals – UI improvements and redesigns – to new functionalities, improvements to performance, and a new and improved Windows Store which now will include Android app support, as well as an exciting range of performance and accessibility upgrades for gamers.

Windows Widgets and touch gestures will be making a return, both of which are being pushed as major features for the new OS.

Widgets is a personalized feed, powered by AI, and it builds on the widgets introduced in Windows 10. Built-in widgets include a news feed, weather, and maps.

Gestures and touch-screen capabilities are also being improved in Windows 11 for tablets. Instead of flipping into a tablet mode, Windows 11 simply adapts to allow you to touch the OS easily.

Windows 11’s updates will be 40% smaller and more efficient in that they occur in the background. The new OS will also feature Microsoft Teams integration, and much more.

Old PCs Will Struggle to Run Windows 11

While Windows 11 will be launched as a free upgrade to owners of legitimate copies of Windows 10, the new OS’ improvements may be too much for older PCs to handle.

Some older machines may not be able to run Windows 11 at all. There will no longer be support for a 32-bit version of Windows, although 32-bit apps will still be supported.

The processor speed remains the same as Windows 10, running at 1GHz, however now two or more cores running a 64-bit processor or System on Chip (SoC) will be necessary to run the updated OS.

The minimum RAM requirements have been quadrupled – from 1GB for the previous OS to 4GB. A stocky increase for a Windows OS, though generally under what is expected of new PCs today.

Click here for a full list of the new OS’ requirements.

