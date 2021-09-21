Netflix Launches Free Plan Exclusive to Kenyan Viewers

Netflix has announced the launch of a new free subscription plan exclusive to potential viewers in Kenya.

However, according to Techweez, the plan comes with several caveats. Namely, the content selection on Netflix through the free plan will be limited, and the plan will only be available on Android smartphones.

Users will also not be able to download a series of a movie if they are using the free plan.

What the new Free Plan Offers

The plan will offer viewers about a quarter of the content on Netflix that paid subscribers have access to, with the company betting on more people jumping from the free plan to a full subscription to access more of the content.

Right now, the free plan includes movies and series like Bridgerton, Money Heist, Blood & Water, and many others. Content unavailable to free plan customers will have a lock icon above their thumbnail and will require users to upgrade to a full plan to view them.

This is also an ad-free plan and users won’t have to include any of their personal payment information when signing up to use it. In fact, to sign up for the free Netflix plan all users will need will be their email address, a password, and a confirmation that they are over 18 years.

Netflix will also allow users to add up to 5 profiles using the plan.

“This is a great way to experience our service…and if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalogue on your TV or laptop as well,” writes Cathy Conk, Netflix Product Innovation director, in a company blog post.

Netflix’s free plan is expected to roll out across Kenya in the next coming days, and the streaming giant says that non-paying subscribers using the free plan will not be counted amongst paid subscriber totals which the company reports each financial quarter.

