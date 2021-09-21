MultiChoice Taps MTN to Launch DStv Internet in South Africa

MultiChoice has launched DStv Internet in a bid to provide customers with access to internet services. The company has selected MTN as its network partner in the endeavour.

According to a statement, the move is part of MultiChoice’s ongoing evolution from a traditional video entertainment business into one that can compete with modern viewing entertainment trendsetters.

Currently, MultiChoice delivers DStv, GOtv, and Showmax to more than 20 million households across 50 countries in Africa, with the convenience of being able to enjoy content anytime, anywhere via satellite or streaming.

DStv Internet and Data Prices

DStv Internet is a fixed wireless access service, which means that customers can now get connected to the Internet with a SIM card and Wi-Fi router, with MultiChoice marketing the solution to those who do not have fibre in their residential area but want to access the Internet regularly using various devices in their home.

Customers can choose from three data packages: 25GB, 110GB, and 220GB.

DStv customers have the benefit of choosing from bundled offerings that include data options with their DStv subscription package, making it easier to stream content on any Internet-connected device.

“Customer experience is at the forefront of MultiChoice’s continued product innovation. DStv Internet provides South Africans with connectivity for all their household internet requirements, giving them more convenience and choice,” says Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

The solution seems like an obvious choice for MultiChoice’s entertainment offerings, which are slowly moving to the digital space and away from satellite TV.

In order to keep up with big names in streaming like Netflix and Amazon Prime, MultiChoice seems to be taking in the approach of “If you build it, they will come,” with this new internet and streaming service bundle strategy.

MTN Selected as MultiChoice’s Network Partner.

“We are proud to partner with Multichoice to enhance access to digital services in South Africa. As a network wholesale provider, we are gearing up to serve the broader digital eco-system to ensure that more people can benefit from a modern and connected life,” says Quintus De Beer, Executive for Managed Network Services at MTN SA.

Over the past year, MultiChoice has introduced an array of new technologies, products, and services to open a world of value and choice for customers. Part of this is the recently increased stake in pan-African online sports betting company BetKing to 49% and an expanded DStv Insurance offering.

DStv Trusted Home Exclusive to DStv Internet

The DStv Internet offering also includes an exclusive new premium service called DStv Trusted Home, an AI-driven network security and Wi-Fi management solution developed jointly by MultiChoice’s digital platform security subsidiary Irdeto, and Minim – the creator of intelligent networking products.

The DStv Trusted Home not only comes with an iOS and Android app that puts subscribers in control of their Wi-Fi connection, but it also protects consumers’ home network from online security threats and malicious attacks and keeps children safer online with parental control features.

The DStv Trusted Home app is only available for use with DStv Internet routers.

There are two router models that customers can purchase: the ZTE 286C & ZTE 286 R. The routers are included in the bundle and contract offerings.

“Great speed on its own is no longer enough, consumers demand more. In a time when people spend more time online than ever before, Wi-Fi management and security of their home network and parental controls around children’s behavior online have become increasingly important services for operators to provide,” says Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto.

“Trusted Home by Irdeto and Minim is beneficial for both operators as well as consumers, and we are pleased to be able to provide this to MultiChoice and their customers.”

“The AI-driven network security and Wi-Fi management solution enables broadband providers to strengthen their reputation by providing a superior broadband experience. Therefore, we are excited to work with Irdeto and Minim. The collaboration has enabled MultiChoice to provide the best security features for DStv Internet,” Shiburi says.

First 20,000 Customers to Receive Free Subscriptions

As part of the launch of DStv Internet, the first 20,000 customers will receive a free 12-month subscription to the DStv Trusted Home app.

After 12 months, customers will have the chance to opt out or add a monthly charge of R30 ($0,81) to their DStv Internet bill.

Consumers will be able to purchase DStv Internet online at www.dstvinternet.multichoice.com or at DStv walk-in centres across South Africa.

