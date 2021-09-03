Kenya’s Jambojet Appoints New CEO

Kenyan budget airlines Jambojet has confirmed the appointment of Karanja Ndegwa as its CEO and managing director effective from 2 September, Thursday. The Kenya Airways subsidiary holds nearly half of the domestic aviation market in Kenya, offering low-cost tickets.

According to a statement from the airlines, Ndegwa has held the post in an acting capacity since April of 2020 after former CEO Allan Kilavuka joined Jambojet’s parent firm as chief executive.

During his short time as acting headman, Ndegwa has “successfully steered the business, ensuring stability, continuity and growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly affected the aviation industry” according to Jambojet chairman Vincent Rague.

“Through his leadership, we are confident that he is best suited to take the airline to the next level in terms of growth and sustainability,” Rague added in the statement.

Ndegwa “Built” Jambojet

Before joining Jambojet in 2014 as its CFO, Ndegwa worked at Kenya Airways in different capacities, rising to the revenue accounting manager position.

He is credited with setting up Jambojet’s finance structures during the company’s inception and has also been involved in its strategy development and implementation.

Ndegwa’s confirmation as CEO comes amid turbulence in the aviation industry following travel and economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He is expected to lead Jambojet’s foray into the Democratic Republic of Congo with flights to Goma starting 10 September.

Currently, the airline flies to six local destinations as well as Entebbe in Uganda and Kigali, Rwanda from its hub in Nairobi.

Kenya Airways Signs Deal to Launch Flying Taxis in Nairobi

Last month, Kenya Airways signed an agreement with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer to launch flying taxis in the capital city of Nairobi in a move aimed at spearheading the transport innovation in the market.

The vehicles are expected to cut travel time from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi’s city centre down to just six minutes.

