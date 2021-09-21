Iron Mountain SA Appoints New Managing Director

Iron Mountain, a global leader in storage and information management services, has announced the appointment of Takalane Khashane as Managing Director (MD) of Iron Mountain South Africa. Kashane’s appointment has been in effect as of 6 September 2021.

According to a statement from Iron Mountain, Khashane is an accomplished business executive with over 17 years of experience in different leadership positions within the Facilities Management, Pharmaceuticals, Financial Services, and Telecommunications industries.

Before her current role, Takalane was the MD for Cleaning and Catering Divisions at Servest South Africa.

Her key areas of interest are finance, strategy, and people. Khashane holds a BSc Hons and an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Iron Mountain says that Khashane brings a proven track record of working with high-performance companies in their respective industries. These include Vodacom, where she was the Executive Head, responsible for the Consumer Division at Vodacom Northern Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Additionally, she has held numerous executive roles within Vodacom. She was also the General Manager for Corporate Relations and Sales at Nashua Mobile and a Senior Corporate Banker at Nedbank’s Corporate Division. Khashane has also worked at industry leaders such as Investec Bank, Standard Bank, and AstraZeneca.

“I am honoured and excited by this appointment which comes at an invigorating time for Iron Mountain. The storage and information management industry is experiencing exhilarating changes and opening up new opportunities. The pandemic has induced corporations to rethink their business models and office requirements as hybrid-work and digitalisation become the norm. I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver even more value for our partners in the industries in which we do business,” said Khashane.

On Records and Information Management (RIM), Khashane said: “as technology and connectivity increases, organisations will continue to produce data at a high rate, there’s an opportunity for us to partner with our clients to help them store and manage sensitive physical and digital records, while safely destroying paper and electronic waste at the end of their life cycle.”

“Takalane brings vast experience from strategic industries, and she will offer a unique approach, knowledge, and commercial insights to the business combined with a passion for people, service delivery, and customer excellence. We are confident that she will complement and enhance our CSI, transformation, and strategic business development goals. She will help us move the company forward by supporting and guiding the business to enhance its growth, realise its immense potential, market position, and vision,” says Jeroen Strik, VP and GM, Western Europe and South Africa at Iron Mountain.

