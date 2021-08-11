Showmax Pro to Stream All Premier League Matches Across Africa

Showmax Pro is now live streaming every single match of the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A and the DStv Premiership in more than 50 countries across Africa, courtesy of SuperSport. The company says that it is the only service in the continent to be able to do so.

“Following the successful live streaming of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Showmax Pro is bringing the world’s best football to its subscribers,” the company says.

The new season of Premier League, now in its 30th year, begins on 13 August 2021, with newly-promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal to kick things off.

As ever, the transfer season has had fans enthralled, with much of the focus on Tottenham striker Harry Kane’s future. For now, he is available to face Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League season opener – according to coach Nuno Espirito Santo, at least.

Manchester City are the defending champions, having won their fifth Premier League title during the previous season.

Fans Returning to Matches

This will be the third season to use the video assistant referee (VAR) review system, and it will be the second season to have a February winter break.

If VAR has lost its novelty effect, how might the return of crowds impact the league? The past 18 months were played largely behind closed doors, which affected the dynamics of play, not least the benefits of home advantage.

The fans will be back from this week and so too the excitement of one of the most thrilling leagues in football – all live on Showmax Pro.

The season will end on 22 May 2022 with all 20 teams playing on the same day, bringing the curtain down on a mammoth 380 fixtures.

More Euro Football

Other European football action on Showmax includes La Liga, with action in the Spanish League beginning on 13 August with an opener between Valencia and Getafe. Atlético Madrid are defending champions, having won their 11th title last season.

In Italy, the Serie A campaign opens on 21 August with four matches: Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo, Inter vs Genoa, Empoli vs Lazio and Torino vs Atalanta.

South African Football

Closer to home, the MTN8 this weekend will herald the start of the South African football season with the DStv Premiership starting the following weekend with champions Mamelodi Sundowns against last season’s runners-up AmaZulu on Friday, 20 August.

Last season, Sundowns become the first club to win four consecutive league titles since the establishment of the competition in 1996.

Four-time champions Orlando Pirates will host Stellenbosch FC in their opening league match on 21 August. Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs are scheduled to play TS Galaxy on 22 August.

Among many anticipated highlights, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the first Soweto derby of the season on 6 November at FNB Stadium and again on 5 March, at Orlando Stadium.

Showmax is currently running a special offer – get two months of Showmax Pro for the price of one if you sign up before the end of August. Click here for more information.

