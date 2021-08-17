Navigating Change in Africa with Oracle Cloud

As IT leaders shift their focus toward digital transformation initiatives, the need for a different type of cloud emerges. A cloud that’s easier to use, more cost-effective to own, and simpler to manage.

Oracle Cloud is the first cloud designed to deliver better performance, manageability, security, and efficiency to any workload and application, so your business can spend less time managing IT and more time innovating.



Join IT News Africa and Oracle at 11 AM on the 25th of August 2021 for the Navigating Change in Africa with Cloud webinar, where C-Suite IT executives will hear from Oracle & industry experts on how to move from short-term thinking to long-term strategies.

Key topics to be discussed in the hour-long session include:

Overcoming IT challenges brought on by the pandemic with the cloud

Security-first Approach: Complying with data/privacy regulations

Cloud Economics

Transforming your cloud strategy

Leveraging the cloud for data speed and efficiency

The benefits that come with choosing a next-generation cloud

Speakers:

Nathan Ragovan – Cloud Infrastructure Director, South Africa & SADC, Oracle

Njabulo Ibrahim Mthombeni – Technology Cloud Director, South Africa, Oracle

Fritz Holscher – Managing Director – Steltix, South Africa

Tawanda Chatikobo MBA – Head: Digital Channels – Nedbank

Register for your seat and discover how IT leaders can reshape operations with automation, extract value from data, and reinforce their organization’s security for improved resiliency.

If you’re a senior executive, IT Director, IT Manager or architecture & infrastructure lead that needs to reduce TCO, increase ROI and minimize complexity, then you cannot afford to miss this webinar.

For more information on the Webinar or to register – click here.

By Staff Writer.