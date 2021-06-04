You’ll Have to Pay Twitter to Fix Typos in Tweets

Twitter’s subscription service “Twitter Blue” includes a way to ‘revise’ tweets before sending them. A service only accessible to users who pay the premium subscription at $4.49.

Twitter Blue is the social media sites first premium subscription offering, a move for the company to have more revenue avenues outside of advertising. One of the most important features of the service is the new “undo” button. CNET notes that this will allow users to preview and revise a tweet before it gets posted on their timelines.

For many years Twitter users have asked for a method to edit tweets, especially after the company adds a new feature that users haven’t asked for.

The company has been reluctant to roll out this option, citing how such a feature can be used to mislead users about what was originally posted in a tweet. Now, the premium service will allow users 30 seconds to review their tweet before it goes live.

The new premium service, launching in Australia and Canada today, will offer subscribers several other features including a way to organize saved tweets in a bookmark folder and a reader mode that converts long threads of tweets into text that’s easier to read.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also have access to dedicated customer support, customizable app icons for their device’s home screens and new, exclusive colour themes for their Twitter app.

“A free Twitter is not going away, and never will. This subscription offering is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it,” Twitter said in an official blog post about Twitter Blue.

The company has yet to say whether it plans to launch its new service in Africa.

