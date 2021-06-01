Social media juggernaut, Twitter seems to be continuing its roll-out of new features with, what appear to be, Facebook-like Tweet reactions in a bid to better user experience and increase engagement.

This comes from a series of tweets from noted app researcher, Jane Manchun Wung. She shows off a WIP version of the system in the Tweet below:

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view: “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha” The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https://t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021

The new reactions panel so far includes 5 potential Tweet reactions complete with corresponding emojis. More reactions will probably be included in the final system if it does eventually leave the testing phase. Right now the system appears very bare-bones, so it is probably early in development.

The reactions do resemble Facebook’s own system, no doubt Twitter sees Facebook’s as inspiration. Time will tell how closely the final reaction system resembles Facebook’s, or if it is even released to public use.

Last week, The Verge reported that the Big Blue Bird had begun testing these features. Apparently, the company has been surveying users over May about the possibility of adding the reactions.

“We’re exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge.

The spokesperson emphasized that Twitter’s research is still in its early stages at this point and that the new reaction emojis would add to Twitter’s current “Heart” button instead of replacing it.

Other New Features on Twitter

Twitter seems to be testing and applying new features on a monthly basis, perhaps in an effort to gain an edge over its competitors.

Last month, the company launched its Spaces initiative. Available to users who have over 600 followers, the system promotes more intimate conversations with a small group of users and their followers.

Twitter went on to say that it hopes Spaces will let users use their voices and talk about what’s happening now – live.

“From Tweeting to talking, reading to listening, Spaces encourages and unlocks real, open conversations on Twitter with the authenticity and nuance, depth and power only the human voice can bring.”

The company has also been considering a premium, or subscription-based optional service, where users will be able to charge “super followers” for exclusive content.

