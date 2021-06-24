vivo Officially Launches V21 Smartphone in Kenya

Previously, IT News Africa reported that vivo had announced the launch of its new flagship V21 smartphone in Kenya.

Yesterday, global smartphone brand vivo finally launched its V21 smartphone in the country.

The device is the latest in vivo’s longstanding V-series smartphones.

This move comes after the brand partnered with the UEFA Euro Cup as the official smartphone sponsor and it seeks to leverage this global success to take on the Kenyan market.

The Evolution of “Selfies”

The new V21 showcases a unique Optical Stabilization (OIS) front camera housed within one of the industry’s thinnest smartphone designs to deliver a mobile experience.

This 44MP OIS front camera combines features including AI Night portrait, Super Night Mode, Advanced Autofocus, and a stable 4K video to equip users with the best-in-class tools for the ultimate modern mobile lifestyle.

“We developed our V21 lineup based on our insights into what our customers value the most in their phones. This OIS front camera marks a radical step in setting the standard for future smartphone front cameras,” says James Irungu, vivo Kenya Brand and Communications Manager.

“As the virtual world continues to merge with our physical reality, the V21 series’ front-end OIS camera with its powerful selfie spotlight, sleek design, and amazing user experience will help our customers present their best selves both virtually and in person.”

Other New Specifications

The V21 also features a top-notch 64MP OIS rear camera, supported by a set of secondary cameras, an 8MP wide-angle to handle more complex shots, as well as a 2MP for macro photography.

Embedded in the smartphones are other creative features such as a dual-view option that records videos from both sides of the smartphone, advanced AIto augment facial features, and a Double Exposure Function to let users’ creativity shine through.

The V21, which will be available both online and offline in Kenya, is retailing for 41,999.00 Ksh ($389.85) will come with an 8GB plus 3GB Extended RAM coupled with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

All these features are powered through the smartphones’ MTK Dimensity 800U processor.

The 2.4GHz large core enables faster application startup speed, with a high refresh rate for motion clarity and an enhanced gaming experience, while the 33W FlashCharge allows users to power up a 4000 mAh in no time to stay on the move.

The device will be available in two variant colours in Kenya: Sunset Dazzle, and Dusk Blue.

