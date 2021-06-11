Vivo to Launch Flagship V21 Smartphone in Kenya

Chinese tech company Vivo, often stylised as vivo, is gearing to launch the vivo V21 smartphone in Kenya this month. A flagship model with a focus on taking industry-leading selfies is set for the new generation and will be an addition to the V-series smartphones available locally.

V21 Specs

The V21 will be the first device globally to come with a 44MP selfie camera equipped with both Optical Imaging Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Imaging Stabilization (EIS) technologies to accurately detect movements and shaking and calibrate the camera accordingly to eliminate motion blurs and produce high-definition selfies as a result.

The camera will also have the ability to shoot 4K selfie videos, dual-view mode, and in slow motion.

At the back, the device will come with a triple camera set up, a 64MP which is also equipped with OIS and EIS to capture ultra-high-definition photos and videos at night, an 8MP wide-angle rear camera to capture the entirety of a scenic view, and a 2MP macro camera for close and personal shots to complete the V21 making it truly the camera smartphone for all occasions.

The device, which will be using the Eye Auto Tracking technology to ensure that the subject is always the main focus of the shot will enable users to fully immerse themselves at the moment without having to worry about the quality of the shot or manually calibrating the settings even in dark setups.

The Artificial Intelligence Night Portrait in the 64MP uses smart software to intuitively focus on faces, balance highlights, and shadows for the best photo in low-light conditions.

V21 is Faster, Better-Looking

The V21 will also sport a sleek, minimalist design in a thin body which meets today’s users’ desire for a sophisticated and stylish smartphone to complete their look.

With vivo’s signature Dual Tone Step Design to make the rear camera lighter and simpler, the V21 sets a high standard balancing advanced technology with a sleek physical form.

All these features will be powered through the smartphones strong processors, faster application startup speed, with a high refresh rate for motion clarity and an enhanced gaming experience.

vivo claims that since its 2014 entrance into international markets, it has stayed committed to producing innovative and quality products for consumers. All products have been and always will be designed with the consumer in mind.

The company says that its spirit of innovation is sincere and takes a down-to-earth and human-centric approach to provide innovative solutions with users’ needs in mind.

