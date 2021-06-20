Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

This week in tech saw ITNA’s readers engaging with a diversified series of stories. In Nigeria, we looked at how the country’s latest gas-related power crisis could have been avoided through flexibility in power plant solutions.

Time is running out for companies to fully comply with the PoPI Act, a handy guide describes how an organisation can achieve compliance.

Standard Bank partners with Microsoft to continue accelerating the financial institutions’ digital transformation through Microsoft’s Azure platform, and finally – the biggest story of the week – Windows 11.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. How Nigeria’s Latest Gas-Related Power Crisis Could Have Been Avoided

Nigeria’s national power generation dropped to 3,059 MW and for the subsequent seven days remained below 4,000 MW, 6% below-average production.

Low pressure on the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) left several gas turbine power plants with an insufficient gas supply, leading to plant shutdowns and country-wide power blackouts.

As the largest economy in Africa, with huge gas reserves and high solar energy potential, Nigeria has all the natural resources necessary to meet the country’s power needs.

To realise the full benefits of this potential, flexible engine technology offers a superior solution over gas turbine technology.

3. Standard Bank Partners with Microsoft to Boost Innovation and Drive Growth in Africa

Standard Bank and Microsoft announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the digital transformation of Africa’s largest financial institution and further drive the continent’s growth. This partnership builds on the 30-year relationship between the two companies and involves migrating workloads, applications, and platforms to Microsoft Azure to drive organisational efficiencies, as well as workforce collaboration with Azure, PowerApps, Workplace Analytics and Microsoft Teams.

2. 6 Urgent Steps Companies Need to Take to Ensure POPIA Compliance

All businesses in South Africa should have already started their compliance journey, as it will at least help lessen the risk of cybersecurity breaches.

Securing your data will help your business be in good standing with local and international partners. This will also enhance the reputation of your business and exempt you from fines and non-compliance.

This handy step-by-step guide can help readers get a handle on PoPIA and compliance. The process is simple

Windows 10 Home and Pro are set to be retired on 14 October 2025, no doubt as a harbinger to the launch of Windows 11. Pro Educations and Pro for Workstations versions of the OS are also included in the date.

Microsoft has been teasing the announcement of its new operating system for some time with expectations pointing to the company’s 24 June Virtual Event, but just days before the event, Windows 11 leaks online.

The leaks reveal a new, more simplified user interface, start menu, acoustics and much more.

