Huawei Reveals Price and Release Date for New Band 6 Smartwatch

IT News Africa was live at Huawei’s Band 6 Smartwatch launch event today from Megawatt Park, Sandton, where Huawei SA revealed more important details about its new Band 6 Smartwatch.

ITNA had hands-on with the new Band 6 and had the opportunity to discuss the watch’s finer points.

The #HuaweiBand6 represents an affordable alternative to other smartwatches. It focuses more on the rigors of daily life, lacking call and text support but shining with quality of life features and battery life. pic.twitter.com/TvhycULcFI — ITNewsAfrica.com (@ITNewsAfrica) June 3, 2021

While the Band 6 is far less powerful than top-of-the-range smartwatches and doesn’t feature text or voice-call capabilities, it offers an enormous amount of features with a determined focus on personal health. Something that Huawei hopes it will be able to capitalise on during the society-wide shift towards healthier living during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Huawei gave the example of fingertip oximeters and how during the pandemic their sales exploded to unprecedented levels. The Band 6, Huawei says, does everything an oximeter can do and more.

The #HuaweiBand6 will be available in #SakuraPink and #GraphiteBlack upon release. (Pictured, respectively.) The band cannot be changed, it comes as it comes. pic.twitter.com/zcMicqvKW7 — ITNewsAfrica.com (@ITNewsAfrica) June 3, 2021

The Band 6 will be available in two colours upon launch and the company hopes to release the rest at some point in South Africa. For now, though, users can either purchase the smartwatches in Sakura Pink or Graphite Black. Unlike other smartwatches, the bands cannot be replaced. So once you choose a colour, you’ll have to get used to it.

Finally, the Band 6 will retail in South Africa at a very competitive R1699 ($125.54). Pre-sales of the smartwatch will open online only from 11 June and will be sold at Huawei outlets and other retailers from 18 June.

The company, which already has a catalogue of high-price, high-end smartwatches, now seems to be seeking to penetrate lower-income markets with the affordable price point of the Band 6.

Huawei hopes to reach these markets through its communication strategies, which include their brand new partnership with SuperSport FC United, the football club.

“One of the key [strategies] will be Huawei’s association with SuperSport United. For South Africa, a large proportion of people from every walk of life enjoys football,” Akhram Mohamed, Director of Ecosystem Development at Huawei South Africa, told IT News.

“So being able to become SuperSport United’s technology partner is a way of communicating the new Band 6 and making it available and increasing awareness.”

He continued to say that the reason for launching the Band 6 is to address the pay point of all South Africans, not just lower-income markets and that Huawei will continue to grow and spread their stores across the country in order to reach as many people as possible.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter