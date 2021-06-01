Huawei’s New Band 6 Smartwatch is Launching in SA – Here’s the Details

Huawei’s Band 6 smartwatch is coming to South Africa, according to the Chinese telecom retail megacorp.

This new iteration of the company’s Band series of smartwatches comes will an all-new set of improvements and features. Boasting a sleek, rounded Apple Watch-like design, the Band 6 seems to be Huawei’s next very competitive answer to the already uber-competitive smartwatch market.

New Features

The Band 6 has an increased display area from previous generations of devices. Its 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Screen is touted as having a 148% larger viewing area on the watch’s face. This means that the device is mostly screen at a screen-to-body ratio of 64%, an increase of about 42% from the last iteration.

Its high-resolution 194 x 368 display with 282 PPI will make sure that reading the time will never look more exceptionally crisp.

The watch’s 4-way touchscreen controls will have you gliding past the bright, vibrant colours of its apps, a constant heart-rate monitor and exercising stats and guides (amongst many others), as well as whatever images you wish to load on the device.

The Band 6’s face design can be changed at the Huawei Watch Face Store, accessible on the device at any time.

Apps

Huawei’s Band 6 is offering all the usual Smartwatch essentials, with its 24/7 heart rate monitor technology using Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0.

This technology uses an optical lens and AI-based data processing to make sure you always know what your accurate heart rate is. It also features the capability to send you a warning message if your heart exceeds or falls below your safe levels. A feature common to most smartwatches.

With your heart rate, the watch also measures your SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) and will tell you if you ever need to slow down and catch your breath.

It can even detect and monitor your stress levels through its TruRelax stress monitoring technology. How exactly this works has yet to be revealed.

Further featured apps include:

TruSleep 2.0 Sleep Tracking records and interprets your sleep data with a 96.3% accuracy that also measures how well you slept. This system is reported to detect up to 6 major sleep problems and will even give suggestions on how you can improve your sleep.

Menstrual Cycle Tracking will tell you when you can expect your next period with Huawei promising users will receive discreet, timely reminders.

Personal Assistant apps can be used to control calls, messages, music and any other daily activity through the watch’s interface.

3 Daily Activity Goal Rings similar to iOS Apple Watches will track daily steps, Hours Active and Moderate-to-High Intensity Activity such as exercise. The rings are vibrant and eye-catching.

By far and away the Band 6’s most outstanding feature is that its battery life is reported to last up to 2 weeks on a single, full charge. 14 days with regular use and 10 days with heavy use.

The watch can charge enough to last 2 full days after just 5 minutes of charging time via a magnetic charger.

The Band 6 will reportedly be available in 2 of its 4 colour schemes in South Africa, namely Graphite Black and Sakura Pink. The straps are made from skin-friendly, UV-treated silicone and weigh in at just 16 grams.

The Band 6’s release date and pricing are yet to be announced by Huawei South Africa. Stay with IT News Africa for future announcements.

By Luis Monzon

