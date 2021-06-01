1Life and Samsung South Africa Launch COVID-19 Screening App as 3rd Wave Crests

1Life, together with LifeQ, using a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 device, have launched a first-in-SA COVID-19 screening app.

It uses unique models derived from users’ biometric data to give them an indication of changes in their health, enabling consumers to take proactive precautions in the event of potential COVID-19 onset, which is essential as the country faces a potential 3rd wave of infections.

There is growing evidence from studies for the use of biometrics in the early detection of many physical conditions, and this COVID-19 solution is the first of many solutions that LifeQ plans to offer to consumers, athletes, and those with acute and chronic illness.

Detecting COVID-19

The LifeQ COVID-19 app is reported to be able to flag potential COVID-19 onset in an individual entering the dangerous 48-hour period of viral shedding before symptoms are experienced, which assists in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 and could prove to be very helpful in the pre-symptomatic detection of COVID-19 infection, encouraging individuals to isolate earlier rather than later.

“Recent studies indicate that biometric data collected on wearables can be used as early warning indicators of COVID-19. There’s a great opportunity here to empower consumers to make informed decisions using this data – helping them take precaution or seek medical assistance in good time,” says Laurence Hillman, CEO at 1Life.

“The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, is designed to accurately measure users’ heartrates, skin temperature and other physiological indicators. Combined with LifeQ’s unique software and models, data from the Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be used to help spot Coronavirus infections days before an individual shows any symptoms” says Justin Hume, Director Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

“This is innovation in action and being able to provide South Africans with vital information even before they are symptomatic cements the power of technology in modern society and amplifies the value of wearable technology.”

COVID-19 Screening and Tracing

The LifeQ COVID-19 screening app aims to help contain transmission of the virus by alerting individuals to possible infection prior to symptom onset through a combination of physiological monitoring combined with user feedback.

Changes in physiology, detected by LifeQ, using data from the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, alerts individuals to these changes and allows them to provide contextual feedback via a web-based app. The app provides each person with a daily screening status to help guide their behaviour and interactions with others. This helps them make informed decisions around self-isolation and testing.

“One of the biggest problems with COVID-19 is the period in which you have the disease and don’t know it – not knowing if you are passing it on to your loved ones or work colleagues. With this app, we are hoping to change that, and give people the information they need to be proactive and slow the rate of infection,” says Christopher Rimmer, CCO at LifeQ.

“We are in control of so many aspects of our lives, but when it comes to health – particularly COVID-19 – we often feel helpless and anxious… until now.”

The app ensures users can monitor their status to provide an early indication of changes in health and possible COVID-19 infection. It provides a simple way to know how you are doing and if you might be progressing towards illness.

The LifeQ COVID-19 app also gives users a pre-infection risk score that provides an indication of their risk of getting seriously ill if they were to contract COVID-19.

“This type of proactive communication with the user around their health is revolutionary – not only in mitigating the risk of spreading the disease but also in putting the health of the individual and their contacts into their own hands. We all know that when it comes to looking after our health and wellbeing, prevention and early detection is key,” continues Hillman.

