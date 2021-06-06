6 Surprising Future Tech Norms Shaped by the Pandemic

The move to handling essential elements of everyday life online, prompted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, will remain a fundamental reality for people around the world long after the pandemic has passed, a comprehensive new consumer report by Ericsson predicts.

The Future Urban Reality, the Ericsson ConsumerLab report is Ericsson’s largest consumer study to date. It reveals key insights about what consumers believe will happen beyond the pandemic to the year 2025.

Representing the equivalent opinions of 2.3-billion consumers across 31 markets worldwide, the report predicts that consumers will not only continue to manage routine activities – such as remote work, e-learning, e-health and online grocery shopping – online but will also add an average of 2.5 new services.

The report predicts that consumers will instead prioritise their leisure time to travel more, practice mindful living and spend time with friends and family.

As a result of increased online activities, consumers are predicted to spend, on average, an extra ten hours per week online when they enter the next normal.

This move is also expected to close the gap between moderate and advanced online users, with the more moderate online users having introduced more online services in their daily life over the course of the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, information and communication technologies (ICT) have become the key means for consumers to manage many aspects in their everyday lives. Our latest findings suggest that this will continue well into the ‘next normal’ and beyond,” says Zeynep Ahmet, Senior Researcher, ConsumerLab, Ericsson Research.

“This trend can support consumers to prioritise more of the important things in life, whether that is spending more time with loved ones or leading a healthier lifestyle. As an enabler of new online habits, both mobile networks and digital inclusion efforts will play a crucial role in building tomorrow’s resilient, inclusive and equal societies.”

Here are 6 Newly Expected Norms for the Future of Urban Tech:

Anything routine will happen online by 2025

One in two consumers expects to use e-learning for upskilling. More than half of consumers globally believe all their entertainment activities will be online.

More than one-third of consumers will order their groceries mainly online going forward.

64% of consumers expect heightened stress levels within society

More than three-in-five consumers believe that it will be necessary to juggle multiple jobs to maintain a decent income.

At the same time, seven in ten consumers expect to lead healthier lives.

Convenience will come at the cost of privacy

While 75% of consumers predict that life will be steered by convenience in 2025, seven in ten also expect to pay more attention to their online security and privacy.

Local shopping will lead the way

Driven partly by environmental concerns, half of consumers globally expect to shop for more locally made products and produce as a new future norm.

Half of consumers express concern for climate change, yet 67% are looking to increase their leisure travel going forward

While most consumers believe that more sustainable travel options should be made accessible, only one in three indicate that they will refrain from flying when travelling for leisure in the future.

Time spent online will increase by an average of 10 hours per week by 2025

The dependence on online platforms is expected to continue beyond the pandemic, with consumers predicting that they will add 2.5 more services on average to their daily online activities by 2025. This reiterates the importance of digital inclusion in ensuring an equal and resilient ‘next normal.’

