Vodacom South Africa Launches the Nokia 2720 to Promote a more “Inclusive Digital Society”

Vodacom has joined forces with Nokia to launch the Nokia 2720 in South Africa – a smartphone designed to provide greater access for senior citizens, people living with disabilities and those who experience other communication barriers.

“For more than two decades, Vodacom has been addressing the need for more inclusive technologies by providing products and services that are accessible to all. By expanding our portfolio with Nokia, we now offer a device equipped with features that meet the specific communication needs of the elderly or those living with disabilities,” says Karen Smit, Principal Specialist for Specific Needs at Vodacom.

This 4G-enabled device is the first of its kind created for the special needs market. It is durable with useful features such as a 2.8” internal display, 1.3’’ external screen, big buttons and font for simplicity and ease of use.

The device offers a 30-day battery life and up to 11 hours of talk time. In addition, the smartphone comes preinstalled with WhatsApp and Facebook apps, as well as speech software through Google Assistant, which allows users to make calls, ask questions and get directions through the Google Maps app using their voice only.

In the event of an emergency, the phone has a built-in emergency button that can send an SMS with location details to five contacts, that have been pre-determined and loaded by the customer, free of charge. The device also stores In Case of Emergency (ICE) information, including critical medical information and emergency contacts for further peace of mind.

“As we have seen in the past year, connectivity has been a lifeline to accessing essential services, from education to healthcare. We believe that everyone should be able to benefit from these technologies, no matter their age, ability or special circumstances. In collaborating with organizations for disabled persons and other industry stakeholders, we are making access available today so that we can go further together in building a better more inclusive tomorrow for all,” concludes Smit.

The Nokia 2720 is exclusively available at Vodacom, retailing at R1,549.00 on prepaid and available on postpaid contract.

