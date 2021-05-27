The Latest Dell Laptop Deals You Do Not Want To Miss Out On

The popularity of Dell laptops can be attributed to the quality with which they are associated, the durability, reliability, and several other characteristics to describe the large range of machines offered.

There are many providers of Dell laptops in South Africa, however, there are few who offer a large variety in addition to offering some of the best and most competitive prices like PC International.

In operation for the past two decades, PC International understands the individual, unique needs that its consumers have when they start looking around for a new, or additional, machine.

Consumers who are looking for the best laptop at an affordable price, need not look further than the Dell range featured on the PC International website. Dell is known for being forward-thinking laptop makers who push the boundaries of both design and construction.

What makes Dell so Popular?

Dell is known to have an incredible ability to deal with customisation as well as complexity. Along with this, Dell also guarantees that some of its lines, especially the Latitude, OptiPlex, and Precision, will have the same hardware available in them for most of their lifespan, for instance, the wireless card, motherboard, and several other components.

This guarantee saves a lot of businesses from frequently having to replace components which makes Dell cost-effective and adds an extra notch on its durability belt.

Dell, amidst other laptops, are in constant competition to come out at the top, however, it is crucial to consider that no single manufacturer can score 100% in all categories, but Dell laptops come close to creating a perfect balance between design, performance, aesthetics, battery life, and several other considerations.

Dell has seen significant success, especially with their notebook line and they are known to be a top seller in this area. Part of this can be attributed to the marketing campaigns and the promotion strategies that are employed.

READ MORE: Dell Unveils the New Inspiron Laptop Lineup

Which Dell deals are the best for 2021 so far?

Even though Dell offers a large range of laptops, the following laptops and deals have come out as some of the best for 2021 so far:

Dell XPS 15 which is a budget-friendly laptop that hosts a 10 th -generation Intel Core i5 up to i7, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, between 8GB up to 64GB, and a crisp, vibrant 15.6” Full HD Screen.

Alienware M15 R3 which is one of the best gaming laptops in the industry, rocking some of the best specifications and internals for gaming. It has a great build quality and sublime all-round performance, and an attractive design.

Dell XPS 13 may not be the most gorgeous, but it comes with excellent performance, a stunning display, and long battery life.

Dell Latitude 7490 may have a derivative design, but this laptop has the makings of a great computer. It has also become one of the most popular purchases in 2021, attributable to its excellent performance, long battery life, and decent memory and storage options offered.

For the Latest and Best Dell Laptop Deals, visit PC International’s website here: https://pcinternational.co.za/

You might also be interested in: Laptop Review: Dell Latitude vs. Dell Inspiron

Staff writer