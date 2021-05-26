Huawei to Launch FreeBuds 4i in Kenya

Huawei’s latest addition to the FreeBuds series, the FreeBuds 4i, is set to launch in Kenya. The all-new True Wireless Stereo Bluetooth earphones offer users high-quality sound with long-lasting battery life, active noise cancellation and intuitive controls.

With the help of customized internal components such as its 10mm dynamic, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i is capable of providing users with high-quality audio with balanced sound across various frequency ranges. Audio output is tuned professionally and the wind noise reduction structure ensures crystal clear audio at all times, even in noisy environments.

The earphones also offer users 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) off and 7.5 hours with ANC on. Together with the charging case, it can achieve 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call. A full charge can also give 6.5 hours of voice call use with ANC or 5.5 hours of voice call use with ANC off. Thanks to its rapid charging speeds, 10 minutes of charge can result in 4 hours of use as well.

This is further complemented by the Huawei FreeBuds 4i’s ANC capabilities which allow the earphones to detect surrounding ambient sounds and generate a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise.

The earphones support fast pairing with Huawei smartphones running EMUI 10.0 and above.

Huawei has launched a number of improvements to its laptop range – including the MateBook X Pro, MateBook D14 and the MateBook D15 – in the hopes of making them smarter, easier-to-use devices that add value to everyday life.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter