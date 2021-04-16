Dell Unveils the New Inspiron Laptop Lineup

Dell has unveiled its new lineup of Inspiron laptops – including the 13, 14 & 15-inch devices as well as the Inspiron 16 Plus.

According to Dell, these laptops have been designed with a work-from-anywhere lifestyle in mind. They feature a nearly borderless display, expansive keyboard, larger keycaps and spacious touchpad to make it easier for viewing and smoother to navigate content.

And to ensure users look their best while streaming online, Dell has included an HD webcam in the new line up with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) hardware solution for quality video streaming.

Inspiron 13, 14 & 15

Every Inspiron from the 13-inch to 15-inch features easy-to-use technology, including:

Adaptive thermals to manage power consumption to keep your PC running at its best.

Lid-open sensor and optional fingerprint reader with Windows Hello allows users to securely turn on, boot up and log in quickly

ExpressCharge recharges the battery up to 80% in 60 minutes, so users won’t have to worry about staying plugged into an outlet.

Inspiron 16 Plus

For creators who value screen size for work and play, the expansive Inspiron 16 Plus offers a new 16.0-inch form factor, with a 16:10 aspect ratio that increases the active area of the screen by 11% while only expanding the dimensions of the device by 5%.

What makes it a Plus device? It’s packed with everything users need for a dynamic performance — coming soon with the latest Intel Core H-series processors, optional NVIDIA GTX or RTX discrete graphics, and a robust thermal management system.

Get brilliant visuals with the 3k resolution panel and ComfortView Plus display which includes an always-on, built-in solution that reduces harmful blue light emissions without sacrificing true-to-life colours.

No matter the configuration, all Inspirons will be coming soon with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Mobile Processors and offer a variety of graphics options.

