Telkom Introduces Prepaid and Top-Up International Roaming Services

Telkom has launched international roaming services – which includes full access to voice, SMS and data – to its Prepaid and Top-Up customers.

“This is a good opportunity for Telkom that will enable us to provide roaming services to previously excluded customers, resulting in an improvement in our overall customer experience,” says Andrew Dawson, Executive Product Portfolio Management at Telkom.

“We will launch in two phases, by first opening up roaming to the countries and network operators listed below and as a second phase, we will target all neighbouring countries within the SADC region.

The telco goes on to say that it is ready to expand this service offering to new markets and territories despite a significant decline in our roaming traffic and revenues. It hopes that its prepaid customer base – which exceeds 12 million – can add real value because the rates will essentially be similar to post-paid rates.

“As such, we are thrilled to introduce this proposition to our prepaid customers. We have all the tools in place to succeed, including global supplier competencies, IT services and network support,” said Dawson.

Countries and networks prepaid international roaming will be available on:

Country Roaming Partner United Kingdom Vodafone United States Telna United States T-Mobile United Arab Emirates DU Botswana Mascom Botswana Btc Mobile Botswana Orange Mozambique Movitel S.A. Germany Vodafone Zambia Zamtel Nigeria MTN Nigeria Congo (DRC) Africell Turkey Vodafone Turkey Italy Vodafone Cameroon MTN Cameroon Lesotho Econet

Edited by Jenna Delport