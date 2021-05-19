Telkom Introduces Prepaid and Top-Up International Roaming Services

Jenna Delport
Telkom has launched international roaming services – which includes full access to voice, SMS and data – to its Prepaid and Top-Up customers.

“This is a good opportunity for Telkom that will enable us to provide roaming services to previously excluded customers, resulting in an improvement in our overall customer experience,” says Andrew Dawson, Executive Product Portfolio Management at Telkom.

“We will launch in two phases, by first opening up roaming to the countries and network operators listed below and as a second phase, we will target all neighbouring countries within the SADC region.

The telco goes on to say that it is ready to expand this service offering to new markets and territories despite a significant decline in our roaming traffic and revenues. It hopes that its prepaid customer base – which exceeds 12 million – can add real value because the rates will essentially be similar to post-paid rates.

“As such, we are thrilled to introduce this proposition to our prepaid customers. We have all the tools in place to succeed, including global supplier competencies, IT services and network support,” said Dawson.

Countries and networks prepaid international roaming will be available on:

Country Roaming Partner
United Kingdom Vodafone
United States Telna
United States T-Mobile
United Arab Emirates DU
Botswana Mascom
Botswana Btc Mobile
Botswana Orange
Mozambique Movitel S.A.
Germany Vodafone
Zambia Zamtel
Nigeria MTN Nigeria
Congo (DRC) Africell
Turkey Vodafone Turkey
Italy Vodafone
Cameroon MTN Cameroon
Lesotho Econet

 

