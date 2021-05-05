Samsung Unveils High-Resolution 2021 Monitor Lineup

Samsung has unveiled its new full lineup of 12 High-Resolution monitors across three series – the S8, S7 and S6.

This 2021 portfolio is expected to deliver life-like picture quality and enhanced convenience with advanced ergonomic design, making it an ideal addition to any workspace or at-home setup.

All models deliver more than 1 billion colours for a vivid and vibrant image, enhanced by HDR 10 technology. The displays feature colour vividness and clarity through a 178-degree wide viewing angle designed for professional work environments, delivering an uncompromising viewing experience from any angle.

“As demand for higher resolution monitors continues to increase, Samsung plans to continue to lead the market by unveiling new products that meet our customers’ needs,” says Nivash Ramsern, Head of Visual Displays at Samsung SA.

“Our 2021 High-Resolution lineup delivers dazzling picture quality and powers enhanced performance, all the while ensuring user comfort with a streamlined, eco-conscious design.”

Additionally, all monitors are Intelligent Eye Care certified from TUV Rheinland, the first in the industry to receive this recognition.

Samsung has unveiled the newest additions to its Galaxy Book Pro Series – including the Galaxy Book Pro 13 and 15 as well as the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

The Galaxy Book Pro Series is powered by next-generation hardware, including an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris® Xe graphics. The laptops are equipped with Super AMOLED7 displays and a long-lasting battery.

These PCs are Samsung’s most mobile Galaxy Books yet, with Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch weighing just 0.87kg and measuring just 11.2mm thin.

