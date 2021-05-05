Facebook has revealed that its business communication tool – Workplace – has reached 7 million paid subscribers. This is an increase of over 40% over the past year and a clear indicator that more companies are prioritizing employee experience for the long-term in the wake of the pandemic.

“Interesting milestone: Workplace, our business communication tool, has hit 7 million paid subscribers — a 40% increase in the last year,” says Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerburg.

“We built Workplace as an internal version of Facebook to run our own company, and it was so useful we started letting other organizations use it too, including everyone from Spotify to Starbucks to the World Health Organization. More companies are starting to use our virtual reality tools for work as well, and I’m excited to build more new ways for people to work together that weren’t possible before.”

Alongside this milestone, Facebook has also revealed a series of new features, including:

A new live Q&A experience to better support company-wide conversations and create an open dialogue between leaders and employees.

New features to encourage self-expression and support D&I, including name pronunciation on profile.

Integrations to embed Workplace within other business tools – through Plugins, which shares Workplace content on sites like SharePoint, and Event Calendar Integrations.

Julien Codorniou, VP of Workplace from Facebook, says “one of the long-term impacts of the pandemic is that employees expect more from their employers. They want to feel part of a community that levels the playing field, hears their ideas and supports them through uncertainty. We are proud of Workplace’s growth because it means more companies are building these types of communities, and the features we are launching today will help them thrive.”

