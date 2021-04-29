Samsung Introduces the New Galaxy Book Pro Series

Samsung has unveiled the newest additions to its Galaxy Book Pro Series – including the Galaxy Book Pro 13 and 15 as well as the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

“We at Samsung have pioneered countless exciting mobile experiences – new hardware, software, and new ways to help you stay connected and give you the freedom to live your life to the fullest,” says Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

“The new Galaxy Book Pro series offers true mobile computing for the connected world, enabling ultra-light, yet mighty portability, boundless connectivity and a window into your wider Galaxy ecosystem.”

The Galaxy Book Pro Series is powered by next-generation hardware, including an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris® Xe graphics. The laptops are equipped with Super AMOLED7 displays and a long-lasting battery.

These PCs are Samsung’s most mobile Galaxy Books yet, with Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch weighing just 0.87kg and measuring just 11.2mm thin.

Here’s a closer look at the Galaxy Book Pro 13 and 15

Galaxy Book Pro Specifications ​ Galaxy Book Pro 13 Galaxy Book Pro 15 Dimensions40 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm INT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm EXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm Weight​41 Wi-Fi : 0.87kg LTE : 0.88kg INT : 1.05kg EXT : 1.15kg OS42 Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display​ 13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080) CPU​ 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)​ 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7/i3)​ Graphic​ Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® UHD Graphics (i3), NVIDIA® GeForce® MX45043 Connectivity44 LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Ready45, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color​46 Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold ​ Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold ​ Memory47 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) Storage48 Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Up to 1TB49 (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard50 Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard Battery​51 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh​ (Typical) Adaptor​ 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint​ on Power Key Fingerprint​ on Power Key Ports52 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM53 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

