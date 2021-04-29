Samsung Introduces the New Galaxy Book Pro Series

Samsung has unveiled the newest additions to its Galaxy Book Pro Series – including the Galaxy Book Pro 13 and 15 as well as the Galaxy Book Pro 360.
“We at Samsung have pioneered countless exciting mobile experiences – new hardware, software, and new ways to help you stay connected and give you the freedom to live your life to the fullest,” says Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.
“The new Galaxy Book Pro series offers true mobile computing for the connected world, enabling ultra-light, yet mighty portability, boundless connectivity and a window into your wider Galaxy ecosystem.”
The Galaxy Book Pro Series is powered by next-generation hardware, including an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris® Xe graphics. The laptops are equipped with Super AMOLED7 displays and a long-lasting battery.
These PCs are Samsung’s most mobile Galaxy Books yet, with Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch weighing just 0.87kg and measuring just 11.2mm thin.
Here’s a closer look at the Galaxy Book Pro 13 and 15
|Galaxy Book Pro Specifications
|
|Galaxy Book Pro 13
|Galaxy Book Pro 15
|Dimensions40
|304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
|INT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
EXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm
|Weight41
|Wi-Fi : 0.87kg
LTE : 0.88kg
|INT : 1.05kg
EXT : 1.15kg
|OS42
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Display
|13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)
|15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7/i3)
|Graphic
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3),
NVIDIA® GeForce® MX45043
|Connectivity44
|LTE,
Wi-Fi 6E Ready45, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color46
|Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold
|Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold
|Memory47
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|Storage48
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Up to 1TB49 (NVMe SSD)
|Camera/Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|Audio
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Keyboard50
|Pro Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|Battery51
|63Wh (Typical)
|68Wh (Typical)
|Adaptor
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|Authentication
|Fingerprint on Power Key
|Fingerprint on Power Key
|Ports52
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM53
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
