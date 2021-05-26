Microsoft Teases Plans for the “Next Generation of Windows”

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella has revealed that he is testing “the next generation of Windows” which is expected to be one of the biggest updates to Windows.

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows,” says Nadella.

“Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon.”

Microsoft is discontinuing its Internet Explorer browser, 25 years after it was first launched. According to the company, the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” reads a blog post from Microsoft.

Microsoft Edge is expected to have an Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built-in, so users can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge.

“With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.”

The company goes on to say that many people and organizations around the world have depended on IE to support them as they’ve learned, grown and conducted business online. Microsoft Edge with Internet Explorer mode inherits this important responsibility, and they look forward to supporting these users online with Microsoft Edge.

