Kenyans Can Now Use Telkom T-kash to Pay for eCitizen Services

Telkom’s T-kash, the telco’s Kenyan-based mobile money platform, has been fully integrated into the governments’ digital services platform, Citizen.

According to Gadgets Africa, this partnership will “enable T-kash customers to pay for National and County Government Services that are able to be found on the portal”.

The list of services users will be able to pay for are those offered by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA); Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Business Registration Service and Immigration Services. The list also includes services under the Civil Registration Department, Office of the Attorney General, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Construction Authority, Kenya Film Commission, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) and the Ministries of Land and Mining.

“This strategic partnership will help broaden the eCitizen’s revenue collection options, and improve services to Kenyans, as well as cement our ambition to be the technology partner of choice to our consumers, private and public sector clients,” says Telkom CEO, Mugo Kibati.

“Financial services, partnerships and digitisation form part of Telkom’s focus areas. In this strategic direction, Telkom seeks to enrich its financial services offering in response to the evolving digital lifestyle of the consumer, where convenience and simplicity are paramount.”

Telkom has launched international roaming services – which includes full access to voice, SMS and data – to its Prepaid and Top-Up customers.

“This is a good opportunity for Telkom that will enable us to provide roaming services to previously excluded customers, resulting in an improvement in our overall customer experience,” says Andrew Dawson, Executive Product Portfolio Management at Telkom.

“We will launch in two phases, by first opening up roaming to the countries and network operators listed below and as a second phase, we will target all neighbouring countries within the SADC region.”

The telco goes on to say that it is ready to expand this service offering to new markets and territories despite a significant decline in our roaming traffic and revenues. It hopes that its prepaid customer base – which exceeds 12 million – can add real value because the rates will essentially be similar to post-paid rates.

“As such, we are thrilled to introduce this proposition to our prepaid customers. We have all the tools in place to succeed, including global supplier competencies, IT services and network support,” concludes Dawson.

Edited by Jenna Delport