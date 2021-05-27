IFS Appoints New Non-Executive Board Director

IFS has announced the appointment of Hanna Jacobsson to its board as a non-executive director. The appointment is effective immediately and brings the current number of non-executive directors at IFS to six.

As a finance executive and one of the most respected Actuaries in the Nordics, Jacobsson will lead the audit committee at IFS and deliver the focus and balance required to underpin a fast-growing business.

Jacobsson, who specialised in finance in her early career as vice CFO roles at Skandia and group CFO at Nordea Life and Pensions, later expanded her remit to join Klarna as Chief Risk Officer.

Now Board member of Skandia, Tink and DBT, her skills and experience are being drawn on by both large, established companies as well as earlier-stage ventures looking to scale. Her motivations to keep learning, add value and work with organisations that share her values has earned her the respect of stakeholders across the industry.

“IFS is a cloud software business like no other, it has not only undergone a very significant internal transformation but also achieved phenomenal growth at the same time. The team has demonstrated a strong ability to make ambitious plans and deliver on them,” says Jacobsson.

“The journey IFS is on today is very exciting, and I think I am joining at a great point in time as more and more businesses are looking to technology in how they transform and differentiate. With longer-term growth strategies being set in motion, keeping the right balance across the entire business will be hugely important, and I am looking forward to doing my part to help IFS achieve its goals.”

