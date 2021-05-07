Unpacking the Improved Huawei MateBook Lineup

Huawei has launched a number of improvements to its laptop range – including the MateBook X Pro, MateBook D14 and the MateBook D15 – in the hopes of making them smarter, easier-to-use devices that add value to everyday life.

Here’s a look at how Huawei has improved these devices:

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021, which comes in Emerald Green or Grey, has been elevated from its predecessor on aesthetics and performance, with a sleeker design, latest gen processor, long-lasting battery life, brand new touchpad, 3k touch-screen display, fast network connection and multi-screen collaboration.

Super performance

This ultra-slim metallic laptop has upped its power to the 11th Gen Intel Quad-Core processor, which is 22% faster than the 10th generation of its previous processor. It also comes with HUAWEI dual shark fin fans design for better performance.

3K Touch-screen Display

The Ultra FullView Display delivers all content in spectacular 3K definition. That means that every series or movie users watch will be clear and vibrant thanks to the 3000×2000 resolution display Multi-touch screen.

The laptop also incorporates Eye Comfort Mode – TÜV Rheinland certified Low Blue Light which is expected to reduce strain on the eyes. And, the brand-new TouchPad will give users a more stable experience.

Multi-screen collaboration update

The latest-generation Multi-screen Collaboration displays multiple phone apps at a time on the PC, taking multitasking to a whole new level.

Huawei MateBook D14 and MateBook D15

The Huawei MateBook D14 and D15 are also powerful machines, with a sleek form, impressive battery life, immersive display and affordable price.

All-day-long battery with fast charging

The 14-inch MateBook D14 features a 42Wh (rated value) battery, which allows users to watch videos for up to 10 hours. The MateBook D15, on the other hand, has a slightly larger 15.6-inch screen and a 56Wh battery, which gives users 13 hours of video time, 15 hours of uninterrupted work time or 11 hours of internet browsing time.

Ultra FullView Display

Huawei’s system integration delivers a borderless viewing experience with only a 16.9mm-thick chassis, making both laptops two of the thinnest and lightest PCs in their class.

Huawei Share

Both Huawei MateBook series laptops come with Huawei Share, which allows users to project their smartphone display to a PC and control both devices simultaneously.

16GB +512GB SSD Storage

Equipped with 16GB of Dual-channel DDR4 memory, the MateBook D15 has enough memory to handle most high load apps on the market. Compared to single-channel memory, dual-channel memory supports up to 50 per cent higher data transfer speeds.

Edited by Jenna Delport