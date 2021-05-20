Founder and CEO of TikTok Parent Company ByteDance to Step Down

ByteDance has announced that its co-founder and CEO, Zhang Yiming, would step down from his role by the end of 2021. Liang Rubo, co-founder of ByteDance, is expected to be the new CEO.

“Since the beginning of this year, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to better drive real long-term breakthroughs, which cannot simply rely on steady, but incremental, progress,” writes Yiming.

He goes on to say that after several months of thinking about this, he has come to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable him to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives.

“Our success over the last nine years has been predicated upon our ability to innovate at just the right moment in the development of the industry. Notably, this has included applying machine learning to mobile and video products.”

“Innovation and success are rooted in years of exploring and imagining what is possible. However, few people have real insight into the future, preferring to model on current and past achievements.”

“After handing over my role as CEO, and removing myself from the responsibilities of daily management, I will have the space to explore long-term strategies, organizational culture and social responsibility, with a more objective perspective on the company.”

TikTok has introduced a feature – the Green Screen Duet – that allows creators to use another video from TikTok as the background of their new video.

“With Green Screen Duet, users will be able to use another video from TikTok as the background in a new video. As with all Duets, the creator of the Duetted video is credited in the new video’s caption with a link that directs to the original,” reads a blog post from the social platform.

To use the feature, users Duet the video they’d like to use as their Green Screen background and select Green Screen from the Duet layout options. The Duetted video will play in the background of the new video as they record.

Edited by Jenna Delport