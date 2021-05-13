TikTok Introduces Green Screen Duet Feature

TikTok has introduced a feature – the Green Screen Duet – that allows creators to use another video from TikTok as the background of their new video.

“With Green Screen Duet, users will be able to use another video from TikTok as the background in a new video. As with all Duets, the creator of the Duetted video is credited in the new video’s caption with a link that directs to the original,” reads a blog post from the social platform.

To use the feature, users Duet the video they’d like to use as their Green Screen background and select Green Screen from the Duet layout options. The Duetted video will play in the background of the new video as they record.

Netflix has launched a new short-form video platform called Fast Laughs. The service is expected to give users an inside look at funny clips from Netflix’s library of series.

“Wanna see something funny? On Netflix, this one little question opens up lots of possibilities from hilarious series and films to laugh-out-loud stand-up specials,” reads a statement from the company.

“That’s why we’re launching a new Fast Laughs feature for mobile devices. Fast Laughs offers a full-screen feed of funny clips from our big comedy catalogue including films (Murder Mystery), series (Big Mouth), sitcoms (The Crew) and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.”

Users can access the service through the bottom navigation menu by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. They can also share the clips individually on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.

Edited by Jenna Delport