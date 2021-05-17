Clubhouse Android App to Launch in Nigeria

Clubhouse has announced that its new android app will launch in Nigeria this week. The platform revealed this app last week in the hopes that it would “collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly”.

But now the invitation-only audio-chat company is planning to launch in Nigeria, Japan, Brazil and India with a worldwide release by the end of the week.

Android rollout continues! 🇯🇵🇧🇷 🇷🇺 Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday

🇳🇬🇮🇳 Nigeria & India on Friday AM

🌐 Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

“With Android, we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete. We are so grateful to all of the Android users out there for their patience. Whether you are a creator, a club organizer, or someone who just wants to explore, we are so excited to welcome you to the community.”

The invitation-only audio-chat company has been available to iOS users for more than a year.

Clubhouse appears to be a reflection of the growing interest in sound-based products with the recent rebound of the podcast.

Kaspersky researchers believe that the app can create a false sense of security, privacy, and closeness, in part because of how its registration works (it’s invitation-only at the moment). This creates several risks for the users, which are important to be aware of when using any public space on the Internet.

The app collects content, communications, and other information that participants provide, including when you sign up for an account, create or share content, and message or communicate with others.

To create and manage an account, a participant may provide personal data, including name, phone number, a photo, an email address, and a username. And the app temporarily records the audio in a room while the room is live.

Also, the data collected about the participants may also be given to third parties, albeit for temporary use, but as the app has seen from high-profile incidents no one is insured against leaks.

Edited by Jenna Delport