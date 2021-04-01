Telkom Introduces New Data-Inclusive Prepaid Plan

Telkom South Africa has introduced a new tariff plan – Thola More – that will include data and extra SMS and calling benefits upon recharging. The telco revealed that this new plan will replace its voice-focused offering – SIM Sonke.

Telkom Thola More is a prepaid tariff plan that offers prepaid customers additional free benefits including data, SMSs and Telkom-to-Telkom voice call minutes when they recharge their account with R5 airtime or more. The benefits apply to new and existing customers who migrate to the tariff plan.

“Essentially, customers be will rewarded with free all-network data, on-net minutes and SMSs as specified in the product offer, every time they recharge with R5 or more,” explains Andrew Dawson, Executive of Mobile Products and Services at Telkom.

All existing SIM-Sonke customers will be upgraded to the new Thola More prepaid tariff plan and will be able to carry over any accumulated and paid-for product bundles upon successful migration.

Here’s a closer look at the 1-for-1 recharge value:

Recharge Amount R5 – R9,99 R10 -R14,00 R15 – R19,99 R20 -R24,99 R25 -R49,99 R50 – R99,99 R100 -R199,99 R200 – R499,99 R500> Free Benefit Validity 3 days 3 days 3 days 3 days 3 days 7 days 7 days 7 days 7 days FREE All-Net Data 20MB 40MB 60MB 80 100MB 200MB 400MB 500MB 1 GB Free On-Net Minutes 5 10 15 20 25 50 100 200 500 Free SMSs 5 10 15 20 25 50 100 200 500

*Any unused free benefits will expire at the end of respective validity periods.

“The introduction of Thola More tariff plan is in line with our data-led consumer strategy, which is a response to the ever-changing data needs of our customers who challenge us to continuously improve our products’ value propositions to meet those needs. The replaced offering was outdated in the current market conditions and we have observed that more and more, data is becoming a priority in the lives of our customers in addition to minutes; what better way for them to sample our data offering for a holistic experience with our brand,” concludes Dawson.

