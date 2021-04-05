5 Reasons to Love the Huawei Mate40 Pro

Mobile devices have become integral to everyone’s lives and because of this, it is crucial that our smartphones are safe and secure. While these devices offer us instant connectivity to the world around us, we can’t ignore the ugly side of this life, which is cybercrime.

Here are five ways the Huawei Mate40 Pro ensures data is safe and secure:

1. Comprehensive privacy features

Based on the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), the Huawei Mate40 Pro bolsters the security of the device in various usage scenarios. It’s like a trusted virtual safe for personal data.

2. Highest security certification level

When it comes to privacy and security, Huawei’s EMUI 11 operating system has always featured comprehensive security solutions to protect devices. The TEE operating system is CC EAL5+ certified, which is the highest certification level for commercialised security microkernel.

3. Dual biometric authentication

The Mate40 Pro supports 3D Face Unlock and features an in-screen fingerprint reader, forming a dual-biometric authentication solution for secure device unlocking and mobile payments. All biometric data is processed in the independent microkernel, safeguard privacy.

4. Note Lock helps keep confidential data secure

The Note Lock feature has now been launched on EMUI 11, allowing users to encrypt individual notes in a memo and view the content only after authentication, effectively protecting your private information.

On all-scenario devices, the Note Lock function also supports multi-device synchronisation. Note Lock data can be synced to Huawei phones and tablets using the same account, enabling easier transfers and viewing across multiple devices.

5. Multi-screen collaboration feature

Smartphones can now double as a digital notepad for jotting down notes and creative inspiration. And, when users need to present content on their smartphone screen, all it takes is just one tap to initiate screen projection. In that mode, notifications remain on the smartphone, protecting privacy while enabling new multitasking possibilities.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter