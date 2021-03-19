Twitter is Testing a New Way to Watch YouTube Videos on iOS

Twitter is testing a feature that will allow users to watch YouTube videos directly from their timeline. At the moment, users have to leave Twitter and open YouTube in order to watch a video.

Here’s a sneak peek at what this will look like for Twitter users:

Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/V4qzMJMEBs — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 18, 2021

“The current test on iOS will be a four-week experiment,” reveals a spokesperson for Twitter.

Twitter is testing a new way for users to crop images – by not having to crop them at all. According to The Verge, this means images will show up in the Twitter timeline looking just as they did when the user was composing the tweet.

“Sometimes it’s better said with a picture or a video. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be testing some ways to improve how you can share and view media on Twitter,” says Twitter in an official tweet.

“Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline – bigger and better.”

“Have a collection of higher-res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS. If you’re in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter