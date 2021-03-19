First Overland Fibre Network Deployed in DRC

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has deployed the first overland fibre network in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This expansion is expected to connect millions of DRC citizens and thousands of businesses to the ‘One Africa’ broadband network totalling more than 73,000 kms across the African continent.

Furthermore, Kinshasa and most major cities in the DRC are now connected directly to the world, linking to such cities as London, San Francisco, and Singapore, and many other global economic hubs.

The DRC route is also part of the first-ever complete East to West network in Africa, offering low latency, high bandwidth fibre connectivity and high availability.

“The completion of this project is part of the strategic vision to connect the African continent to the rest of the world,” says Michel Hebert, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies DRC.

“This fibre deployment not only has the potential to transform the economy of the country, but we are also bringing access to scalable state-of-the-art digital and cloud services that will enable them to connect to the global digital economy.”

High-speed internet access across the DRC has been almost non-existent for the past decade, ranking 145th globally for internet access. A new extensive fibre infrastructure built is expected to empower the local economy to step out of the shadows and embrace the digital transformation that has overtaken the rest of the continent.

“At Liquid, we pride ourselves in ensuring all our customers are catered to, irrespective of the size of the business or household. For the first time, people living in the DRC will no longer only rely on expensive mobile broadband,” says Beston Tshinsele, Executive Chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies DRC.

“In addition to Cloud services, through our strategic partnerships, we will also provide our customers with a suite of cybersecurity tools and platforms to safeguard personal data, corporate information and businesses themselves.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter