Telkom Offers Free Data to New Subscribers in Kenya

Telkom Kenya will give new Telkom Line subscribers 1.5 GB of data over three months. The telco says that prepaid customers simply need to activate their SIM with a KES 20 top-up.

According to TechWeez, customers will also benefit from cross-network calls at KES 2 valid for the first three months.

“We welcome new subscribers to the Telkom family, to experience our voice and data propositions at an introductory offer, before they make an informed decision of their long-term bundle of choice,” says Telkom’s Director of Marketing, Eric Achola.

Airtel Africa and Telkom have been placed under scrutiny after allegedly violating the quality of services across their networks.

According to Gadgets Africa, The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) believes both telcos failed to meet the minimum 80% threshold on quality of calls across 33 counties in 2020.

“Telkom Kenya scored an average mark of 73% while Airtel had 52% in the survey conducted last year. Meanwhile, Safaricom dominated with a 92% overall mark in the survey.”

In a recent report, the CA says that “as Airtel’s and Telkom’s performance did not meet the set target of 80 percent for voice services they were issued notices of non–compliance that require the firms to improve their quality of services in the country in compliance with the set threshold.”

“The Authority is evaluating their performance again in the 2020/2021 assessments for confirmation of compliance with the requested improvement.”

There is no word yet from either telco on plans to improve their networks.

Edited by Jenna Delport