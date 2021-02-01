Airtel Africa and Telkom Under Investigation by the Communications Authority of Kenya

Airtel Africa and Telkom have been placed under scrutiny after allegedly violating the quality of services across their networks.

According to Gadgets Africa, The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) believes both telcos failed to meet the minimum 80% threshold on quality of calls across 33 counties in 2020.

“Telkom Kenya scored an average mark of 73% while Airtel had 52% in the survey conducted last year. Meanwhile, Safaricom dominated with a 92% overall mark in the survey.”

In a recent report, the CA says that “as Airtel’s and Telkom’s performance did not meet the set target of 80 percent for voice services they were issued notices of non–compliance that require the firms to improve their quality of services in the country in compliance with the set threshold.”

“The Authority is evaluating their performance again in the 2020/2021 assessments for confirmation of compliance with the requested improvement.”

There is no word yet from either telco on plans to improve their networks.

Airtel Africa Renews Spectrum License in Nigeria

Airtel Africa has paid N71.6 billion to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to renew its 900 and 1800 MHZ spectrum licence for the next 10 years.

Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava says that their current license was due to expire at the end of November 2021. He goes on to say that the Nigerian market is the “largest market and we remain focused on bridging the digital divide and expanding our broadband capability in the country.”

“On behalf of Airtel Nigeria and the Group, I would like to thank both the government of Nigeria and the NCC for their cooperation and support in this important process.”

The new license is expected to remain valid until 30 November 2031.

