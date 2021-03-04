Nintendo to Launch New Switch with a 7-Inch Samsung OLED Display

Nintendo is expected to unveil a new Switch fitted with a 7-inch Samsung OLED display. According to Bloomberg, this touchscreen gaming console is expected to “prop up demand in time for the holidays”.

Production of the Switch will start in June and shipment to assemblers is scheduled for around July.

“The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display,” says Yoshio Tamura, co-founder of display consultancy DSCC.

“Nintendo seeks to sustain a Switch lineup that continues to sell well against the Xbox and PlayStation, thanks to pandemic-era breakout hits like Animal Crossing and a chip crunch that’s plagued supply of rival devices.”

The success of the Nintendo Switch during the worldwide pandemic has propelled Japanese entertainment company to a stand-out year.

Nintendo says that it had made 352-billion yen ($3.3-billion) in operating profit for the fiscal year ending in March – a 41% surge from a year ago. Profit in the three months leading to March more than tripled compared with the previous quarter.

Sales were driven in a large part to the massive success of the Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons – a game set on an island utopia where players can interact online and visit each other’s island. During the first six weeks of the game’s release, the company sold more than 12-million units of the game.

Animal Crossing and the hardware it runs on, the Nintendo Switch game console, have been in high demand as people worldwide remain stuck indoors because of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Switch, which was first released in 2017, has sold out on several websites.

“It is incredible for hardware going into its fourth year to sell so well,” says Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. “It’s an uncertain world already, and no one wants war and horror games in their living room. Animal Crossing keeps the parents happy too.”

Edited by Jenna Delport