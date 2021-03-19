Telkom Kenya Revises its Mzito Data and Voice Bundles

Telkom has made revisions to its Mzito Data and Voice Bundle deals – this includes adding more data and cutting voice minutes. The telco says these changes are to make the bundle options more competitive.

Here’s a closer look at the new bundles:

MZITO 500 MZITO 1000 MZITO 2000 CURRENT NEW CURRENT NEW CURRENT NEW VOICE 100 50 300 150 600 400 DATA 3 GB 3 GB 8 GB 10 GB 17 GB 25 GB VALIDITY 30 days No expiry 30 days No expiry 30 days 30 days CALL RATE PAYG PAYG PAYG PAYG PAYG PAYG PRICE KES 500 KES 500 KES 1000 KES 1000 KES 2000 KES 2000

“The new combo bundle is built with the evolving data and experience needs of our customers in mind. While they continue to demand for affordability, they are also keen on holistic and comprehensive offerings that address their dynamic needs: browsing, downloading, streaming and updating their apps, actions that are now integral in everyday life,” says Eric ACHOLA, Director of Marketing at Telkom Kenya.

Telkom Kenya will give new Telkom Line subscribers 1.5 GB of data over three months. The telco says that prepaid customers simply need to activate their SIM with a KES 20 top-up.

According to TechWeez, customers will also benefit from cross-network calls at KES 2 valid for the first three months.

“We welcome new subscribers to the Telkom family, to experience our voice and data propositions at an introductory offer, before they make an informed decision of their long-term bundle of choice,” says Telkom’s Director of Marketing, Eric Achola.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter