Sony Shows Off Next-Gen PlayStation 5 VR Controllers

Sony has shared a sneak-peek of its next-generation PS5 virtual reality (VR) controllers. The orb-shaped controllers are expected to play a critical role in changing the way VR games are played.

“Our new VR controller speaks to our mission of achieving a much deeper sense of presence and stronger feeling of immersion in VR experiences,” says Hideaki Nishino, SVP of Platform Planning & Management at Sony.

“It will build upon the innovation we introduced with the DualSense wireless controller, which changed how games ‘feel’ on PS5 by unlocking a new way to tap into the sense of touch.”

At first look, the most notable trait of the VR controller is undoubtedly its design, which takes on an orb-shape that allows the user to hold the controller naturally.

Nishino says Sony has developed it this way so that there are no constraints with how users move their hands.

“We also designed the new controller with great ergonomics in mind, so it’s well-balanced and comfortable to hold in each of your hands. We applied learnings from testing users with a range of hand sizes, as well as the decades of insights from controllers across all PlayStation platforms.”

●Adaptive triggers: Each VR controller (Left and Right) includes an adaptive trigger button that adds palpable tension when pressed, similar to what’s found in the DualSense controller. If you’ve played a PS5 game, you’ll be familiar with the tension in the L2 or R2 buttons when you press them, such as when you’re drawing your bow to fire an arrow. When you take that kind of mechanic and apply it to VR, the experience is amplified to the next level.

●Haptic feedback: The new controller will have haptic feedback optimized for its form factor, making every sensation in the game world more impactful, textured and nuanced. When you’re traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you’ll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that’s so central to VR.

●Finger touch detection: The controller can detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers. This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay.

●Tracking: The VR controller is tracked by the new VR headset through a tracking ring across the bottom of the controller.

●Action buttons/analogue sticks: The Left controller contains one analogue stick, the triangle and square buttons, a “grip” button (L1), trigger button (L2) and Create button. The Right controller contains one analogue stick, the cross and circle buttons, a “grip” button (R1), trigger button (R2) and Options button. The “grip” button can be used to pick up in-game objects, as one example.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter