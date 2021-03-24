Nutanix and CLC Africa Partner to Provide Digital Skills Across East Africa

Nutanix and Computer Learning Centre (CLC AFRICA) have joined forces to provide access to technical and sales skills across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia and Rwanda.

The partnership is expected to help provide access to valuable certified digital training to a region where demand for hyper-converged and cloud solutions is growing.

“As legacy environments come to their end-of-life, African businesses are rapidly upscaling their environments to software-defined environments based on hyper-converged infrastructure solutions that will ready them for the cloud,” says Rowen Grierson, Sales Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix.

“We are delighted to announce that CLC is now an official ATP for the region. Their experience in training, the quality of their instructors, and their vision to help bridge Africa’s skills gap is exactly what we were looking for in a partner. They will provide a valuable piece of the puzzle for customers on the continent and will form a key part of our goals to expand our African footprint.”

The partnership between the companies will also extend to the facilitation of customer events such as technical webinars and marketing events, led by CLC and supported by Nutanix.

“We are seeing a market trend where African businesses are increasingly looking for secure cloud solutions. But more importantly, they want to ensure that both their technical and sales teams are certified in building these systems,” says Aunally Maloo, CEO of CLC Africa. “Our appointment as a Nutanix ATC allows us to offer Nutanix certified courses and enhance our product offerings to our customers.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter