Netflix could Introduce New Test to Curb Password Sharing

Netflix is testing ways to curb password sharing for business and security reasons.

As part of this test, users will be required to verify whether or not they are the owner of the account through an email code or text code. “If someone is unable to verify account ownership within a certain timeframe, they won’t be able to stream any Netflix content,” reports The Verge.

According to Netflix’s terms, an account can only be shared with people of the same household, “the Netflix service and any content viewed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

A Netflix spokesperson told The Verge, “the test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so”. And up until now, the company has done nothing to police this except to set limits on simultaneous streaming.

Netflix has launched a new short-form video platform called Fast Laughs. The service is expected to give users an inside look at funny clips from Netflix’s library of series.

“Wanna see something funny? On Netflix, this one little question opens up lots of possibilities from hilarious series and films to laugh-out-loud stand-up specials,” reads a statement from the company.

“That’s why we’re launching a new Fast Laughs feature for mobile devices. Fast Laughs offers a full-screen feed of funny clips from our big comedy catalogue including films (Murder Mystery), series (Big Mouth), sitcoms (The Crew) and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.”

Users can access the service through the bottom navigation menu by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. Clips will start playing – when one ends another begins. Users can also share the clips individually on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.

Fast Laughs is available now for iPhone users in select countries, and it will be testing on Android soon.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter