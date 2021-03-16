Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 to Rollout in South Africa

Microsoft is set to roll out its Surface device range in South Africa with the introduction of the Surface Book 3 – available from Incredible Connection stores.

Surface Book 3 is a powerful tablet with a detachable touchscreen that adapts to all the ways users work and create best. It combines speed, graphics, immersive gaming and long battery life with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio.

“We are excited to expand our Surface family with the addition of Surface Book 3 – our most powerful laptop yet. It is a portable powerhouse that provides the performance to tackle any task, from intensive video and graphic files to high-octane gaming. Developers, designers and professionals can rely on it for coding, compiling workloads, and for gaming,” says Vithesh Reddy, Consumer and Channel Marketing Director at Microsoft South Africa.

Available in 13 or 15-inch sizes, Surface Book 3 features quad-core powered 10th Gen Intel Core processors, blazing NVIDIA graphics, a beautifully crisp, high-resolution PixelSense Display, a smooth, precise trackpad and a comfortable keyboard.

Professionals can get productive with this robust laptop featuring a full keyboard and large, responsive trackpad while navigating naturally on the touchscreen. Designers can draw, write and sketch with precision using Surface Pen2 with Surface Dial2 and high-end graphics, at the perfect angle for them.

“For developers that push the computing and IO performance of their device, Surface Book 3 comes with up to 32GB of RAM and various solid-state drive (SSD) options,” says Reddy.

For people who love to game, both 13.5” and 15”, i7 versions come with dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX. Choose between the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with Max-Q Design w/4GB GDDR5 graphics memory in the 13.5” or Surface Book 3 15-inch that has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1660 Ti with Max-Q Design w/6GB GDDR6 GPU with enough power to play the top Xbox Game Pass3 for PC titles at 1080p in a smooth 60 frames per second or perform high-end video editing. The NVIDIA Quadro RTX 30004 option meets the needs of commercial customers and higher education institutions.

“Whether compiling code for your latest app, sketching, editing video or getting immersed in the latest game, you’re able to set the perfect angle for you,” says Reddy.

Recommended retail pricing for the Surface Book 3 starts at R37,999.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter